Toggle Menu
J-K: 10 CRPF personnel killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibilityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-and-kashmir-eight-crpf-injured-in-awantipora-ied-blast-militants-pulwama-live5584067/

J-K: 10 CRPF personnel killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility

Awantipora blast: Police sources say that the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus. The bus was part of an army convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

J-K: Eight CRPF injured in Awantipora IED blast
The mangled remains of the CRPF vehicle (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

In a first major militant attack in three years, a massive explosion targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday afternoon, killing at least ten CRPF personnel and wounding several others. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

Police sources say that the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus. The bus was part of an army convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

Gunshot marks on the vehicle (Source: ANI)

“Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy,” Inspector General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan confirmed to The Indian Express. “We are still ascertaining what has happened”.

While CRPF is silent over the casualties, police sources said that at least 10 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack while around 15 have been injured.

On Thursday afternoon, at around 3.15 p.m militants targeted the CRPF convoy near Lethpora Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. While CRPF initially said that it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said it was a suicide bomber who rammed his car into the bus of 54 Battalion of CRPF.

In a telephonic call to a local news agency, Jaish said that a fidayeen militants of the outfit was driving the explosive-laden car. Jaish has identified the suicide bomber at Adil Ahmad, a resident of Gundi bagh in Pulwama.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Victim's parents want immediate execution of death row convicts
2 Money laundering case: Delhi court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to 14-day judicial custody
3 Tamil Nadu cong chief Alagiri interview: BJP-AIADMK alliance is fragile, Stalin has great vision