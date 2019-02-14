J-K: 10 CRPF personnel killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility

In a first major militant attack in three years, a massive explosion targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Thursday afternoon, killing at least ten CRPF personnel and wounding several others. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

Police sources say that the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus. The bus was part of an army convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

“Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy,” Inspector General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan confirmed to The Indian Express. “We are still ascertaining what has happened”.

While CRPF is silent over the casualties, police sources said that at least 10 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack while around 15 have been injured.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

On Thursday afternoon, at around 3.15 p.m militants targeted the CRPF convoy near Lethpora Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. While CRPF initially said that it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said it was a suicide bomber who rammed his car into the bus of 54 Battalion of CRPF.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

In a telephonic call to a local news agency, Jaish said that a fidayeen militants of the outfit was driving the explosive-laden car. Jaish has identified the suicide bomber at Adil Ahmad, a resident of Gundi bagh in Pulwama.