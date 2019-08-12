Jammu & Kashmir LIVE updates: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on Eid
Eid in Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates: A senior police officer told The Indian Express that Eid prayers may not be allowed at Jamia Masjid and Eidgah, which see the biggest Eid gatherings in the Valley.
Eid in Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates:Curfew was reimposed in Srinagar on the eve of Eid, even as the administration listed several measures taken to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge deployment of security forces, concertina wires and barricades were back on the roads and public movement was curbed on Sunday. At several places, police asked vendors to close their stalls and return home.
A senior police officer told The Indian Express that Eid prayers may not be allowed at Jamia Masjid and Eidgah, which see the biggest Eid gatherings in the Valley. “We have made plans to deploy security forces in the Valley on Monday. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said the officer. “I am conscious of the fact (that) it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues,” tweeted Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar.
On Friday, prohibitory orders were relaxed for the first times since the security lockdown following the government’s decision to revoke the special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. However, by Sunday afternoon, J&K Police vehicles were seen driving around parts of Srinagar, announcing that curfew had been re-imposed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Monday. Greeting people on Bakrid, PM Modi hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted.
Huge deployment of security forces, concertina wires and barricades were back on the roads and public movement was curbed. At several places, police asked vendors to close their stalls and return home. “We have received orders from senior officers to impose curfew again. No reason has been given. We are only implementing their order,” a policeman told a resident at Jehangir Chowk.
Prohibitory orders were relaxed on Friday for the first time since the security lockdown, following the government’s decision to revoke the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. On Sunday morning, there was some movement of private vehicles and vendors set up bakery stalls along the streets of Srinagar city. Queues could be seen outside the ATMs that were working. But by afternoon, J&K Police vehicles were seen driving around parts of Srinagar, announcing that curfew had been re-imposed, and asking people to return home. “Apne gharun main wapis jayein. Curfew doobara se nafiz huwa hai (Go back to your homes, curfew has been re-imposed),” they announced. There was no official statement on why the restrictions were back in place.
Curfew was reimposed in Srinagaron the eve of Eid, even as the administration listed several measures taken to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge deployment of security forces, concertina wires and barricades were back on the roads and public movement was curbed on Sunday. At several places, police asked vendors to close their stalls and return home. Follow our live blog to follow all the latest updates.
On Sunday morning, there was some movement of private vehicles and vendors set up bakery stalls along the streets of Srinagar city. Queues could be seen outside the ATMs that were working. But by afternoon, J&K Police vehicles were seen driving around parts of Srinagar, announcing that curfew had been re-imposed, and asking people to return home. “Apne gharun main wapis jayein. Curfew doobara se nafiz huwa hai (Go back to your homes, curfew has been re-imposed),” they announced. There was no official statement on why the restrictions were back in place.
There are fears that large gatherings could trigger protests, after some incidents of stone-pelting were reported after the Friday prayers. J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told Reuters that 1,000-1,500 people were returning from praying at mosques on Friday when “some miscreants” started pelting stones at security officials. “It was a reaction to stone-pelting by these miscreants that one or two rounds of pump-action gun was fired,” Singh said, adding that four to five men suffered injuries. Around 300 local leaders had been detained, and some of them had been taken out of Kashmir, he said.
On Saturday night, two vehicles were set ablaze in Ari village of Poonch district.
