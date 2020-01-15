Jammu and Kashmir: DySP Davinder Singh didn’t get gallantry medal from MHA, says police

Davinder Singh’s under-construction house in Srinagar’s Indira Nagar locality. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Davinder Singh’s under-construction house in Srinagar’s Indira Nagar locality. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said reports claiming that suspended police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, was awarded a gallantry medal by the Union Home Ministry are not true. The recipient of the medal was another officer with the same name, it said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was arrested in Kulgam district’s Mir Bazar on Saturday.

J&K Police tweeted on Tuesday: “It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/ persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018 for his participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwahma on 25/26 Aug 2017 when he was posted there as DySP District Police Lines Pulwama. Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts.”

The police said an SIT was handling Singh’s interrogation. “Jammu Kashmir Police is known for its professionalism & doesn’t spare anyone including its own cadres if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct,” they tweeted. “We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone.”

On Saturday, a large number of security personnel arrived in the highly fortified Indira Nagar locality of Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment area and searched Singh’s residence. “We didn’t suspect such a thing would happen. A large number of security forces arrived. Later we saw in the news that the officer has been arrested,” a local resident said.

Singh is building a new house in Indira Nagar, which shares walls with Army’s 15 corps headquarters at Badami Bagh. Locals said the family has been living at his brother-in-law’s home as his house is under construction.

The family was tight-lipped on the matter. “We are shocked by the developments,” a family friend said.

