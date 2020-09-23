In three months, over 18 lakh issued domicile certificates in J&K

Aerial view of Wullar Lake in Bandipora. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Three months since the J&K administration began issuing domicile certificates online, over 18 lakh individuals have been issued the certificates by September 21.

The administration said on Tuesday that out of close to 22 lakh applications that were received in the 20 districts, over 18.52 Lakh domicile certificates have been issued.

The administration said that while 20.87 lakh applications were found complete in all respects, over a lakh were rejected “for want of prescribed documents.”

Meanwhile, of the total number of Domicile certificates issued in the UT, over 16 lakh certificates were issued under clause 1(a) and Clause 1(b) of the Domicile rules, that is to those who previously held the Permanent Residence Certificate and their children.

More than 50,000 domicile certificates have been issued to non-state subject applicants, according to government data. Over 34000 to the students have been provided domicile rights including 24,508 state subjects and 9870 non-state subject applicants. Additionally, more than 19000 registered migrants and their children have also been given domicile rights.

“Total certificates issued to the non state subject applicants excluding West Pakistan Refugees, members of the Valmiki community and Gorkhas is 30,445 amounting to 1.64 % of the total certificates issued,” the administration said.

Between the two provinces, majority, over 13 lakh certificates have been issued in Jammu while close to 5 lakh have been issued in Kashmir.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union Territory was started on June 22, 2020 and the process has been made available online since then. On September 19, the LG led J&K government introduced an amendment in the Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, authorising ng Naib Tehsildars in addition to Tehsidars to issue the certificates, specifically to the PCR holders and their children.

