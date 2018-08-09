Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Doda blast suspect escapes from police custody

Jammu and Kashmir: Doda blast suspect escapes from police custody

Identifying the suspect as Tanveer Ahmed, a class IV employee at the government higher secondary school at Shiva, sources said he along with one Mir Din were taken into custody the previous evening by Special Investigation Team constituted to inquire into the matter.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: August 9, 2018 4:17:46 am
jammu and kashmir, j-k school, doda district, doda school blast, doda school blast suspect escapes, J&K police, India news, Indian Express news Sources said the blast was caused by a low intensity improvised explosive device. (Express Photo)

One of the two suspects apprehended for questioning in connection with an explosion inside a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district fled from custody at Bhalla police station early on Wednesday.

Identifying the suspect as Tanveer Ahmed, a class IV employee at the government higher secondary school at Shiva, sources said he along with one Mir Din were taken into custody the previous evening by Special Investigation Team constituted to inquire into the matter. School principal Hoshyar Singh along with another staff member, Sharif Begum, were injured in the explosion that took place in former’s room. Sources said the blast was caused by a low intensity improvised explosive device. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against three policemen deployed on duty at the post at that time.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement