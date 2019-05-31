4 killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Four passengers were killed and nine others injured after a Tavera vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Doda district late on Thursday.

The vehicle was on the way to Doda from Jammu and had reached Khallani nullah when the driver reportedly lost control over the steering.

The deceased included two minor brothers, Badal Kumar and Akshay Kumar, aged 10 and 9 years respectively. The other two deceased were Ashwani Kumar, 25, and Shanky Ram, 30, all residents of Kumari Bhalla.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital at Doda, from where the nine seriously injured were referred to Government Medical College at Jammu.