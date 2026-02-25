‘Attempt to malign his family’, says J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary after ACB raids at brother’s residence

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids at the residence of the brother of Jammu & Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets probe Wednesday prompted the leader to condemn the action as an “attempt to malign his family”.

According to officials, raids were conducted at the house of Vijay Choudhary, a serving police inspector, at Santokh Vihar on the outskirts of Jammu city. The searches were still in progress until late Wednesday afternoon.

Choudhary was transferred to Ladakh last September.

Reacting to the ACB raid on his brother’s residence, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary called it an act of revenge, claiming it was aimed at “intimidating and maligning his family”. He also alleged internal rivalry within the police department behind the stalling of his brother’s promotion.