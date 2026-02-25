‘Attempt to malign his family’, says J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary after ACB raids at brother’s residence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anti-Corruption Bureau raids at the residence of the brother of Jammu & Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets probe Wednesday prompted the leader to condemn the action as an “attempt to malign his family”.
According to officials, raids were conducted at the house of Vijay Choudhary, a serving police inspector, at Santokh Vihar on the outskirts of Jammu city. The searches were still in progress until late Wednesday afternoon.
Choudhary was transferred to Ladakh last September.
Reacting to the ACB raid on his brother’s residence, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary called it an act of revenge, claiming it was aimed at “intimidating and maligning his family”. He also alleged internal rivalry within the police department behind the stalling of his brother’s promotion.
“Those sitting at the top who think that some hidden treasure will be found from his house will find nothing,” he said. “You saw the actions taken earlier — what has been recovered so far? Many files come to me where people are caught red-handed and later cleared. So, this is a debate.”
He further said: “We are not afraid. We know who we are and what we stand for. Truth will ultimately prevail. The fight has just begun and we will fight it legally.”
He added that if his brother was found in the wrong, “he should be punished”.
Choudhary, a National Conference MLA from Nowshera, said his brother had an impeccable career record that reflected “a consistent fight against militancy and crime”.
“Wherever he served, he earned a name for his courage and professionalism,” he said, adding that he had fought militancy in Gursai (Poonch), Thanamandi (Rajouri), Doda and Supwal.
