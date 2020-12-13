Voting underway in 6th phase of DDC polls in J&K

A health worker provides hand sanitiser to people waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir (PTI)

Despite the dense fog and chilly weather due to snowfall, people turned up at polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir during the sixth phase of District Development Council polls.

Polling began at 7 am and a voter turnout of 12.73 per cent and 4.58 per cent was recorded in Jammu division and Kashmir respectively. A 93-year-old woman Nanki Devi was among the early voters who cast their ballot this morning at a polling station in Kathua district.

According to UT’s State Election Commissioner K K Sharma, there were long queues at Kore Qasba polling station in Kathua district’s Hiranagar tehsil. Similar reports of long queues at polling stations were coming from other places in the Jammu division.

The sixth phase on Sunday will see voting for 31 DDC constituencies. A total of 124 candidates are in the fray from Kashmir and 121 from Jammu division. Nearly 7.5 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise at the 2,000 polling stations.

