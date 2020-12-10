Jammu and Kashmir records 9.46% voter turnout till 9 am in fifth phase of DDC polls

A health worker provides hand sanitiser to people waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir (PTI)

Polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am this morning.

According to the figures provided by the State Election Commission, a total of 9.46 % voter turnout was recorded across different constituencies till 9 am today.

In Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded a voting percentage of 1.85%, Baramulla 8.01%, Kulgam 3.94%, Shopian 0.47%, Anantnag 3.19%, Bandipora 6.61%, Ganderbal 3.46%, Kupwara 5.19% and Budgam 8.34% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a voting percentage of 10.57%, Udhampur 8%, Jammu 16.63%, Kathua 12.60%, Ramban 9.62%, Doda 11.17%, Samba 17.14%, Poonch 14.34%, Rajouri 15.72%, and Reasi 12.15% till 09:00 am.

Moreover, the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 4.81% while Jammu Division recorded 13.58% up to 9 am.

In the 5th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 37 DDC constituencies, 17 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.

A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division. In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 females, are in the fray for 20 constituencies. Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase.

In this phase, 8,27,519 electors, including 4,33,285 males and 3,94,234 females, are eligible to cast their votes. As many as 2,104 polling stations have been setup across the union territory — 914 in the Jammu division and 1,190 in the Kashmir division. Of these polling stations, 1,193 are hypersensitive, 472 are sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd