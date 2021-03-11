Jammu and Kashmir: DDC members to meet L-G, resign if demands not met

A day after boycotting their training-cum-workshop to press their demand for better status and facilities, members of the District Development Councils across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday called off their agitation, saying they will meet the Lt Governor on Friday and apprise him of their grievances. If their demands are not met within seven days, they will resign en masse, they said.

Earlier, they assembled at the Jammu Press Club and criticised the government for relegating the position of the chairpersons of DDCs below the secretary, IGP and Divisional Commissioner. Moreover, in the absence of any provision for their office, mobility and staff, the government has made them a laughing stock before people who visit them in large numbers with the hope of justice and development, according to a statement issued by a DDC member Taranjit Singh Tony.

Pointing out that they have formed a 40-member DDC forum including chairpersons of all 20 districts across Jammu and Kashmir to jointly fight for their demands, Tony said members at the meeting had decided to resign en masse if their demands were not met within seven days. Apart from better status and increase in honorarium, they have been demanded immediate provision for office, staff and mobility.

Samba DDC chairperson Keshav Dutt Sharma, also a BJP leader, confirmed that the members have decided to resign en masse if their demands are not accepted within seven days.

Jammu DDC chairperson Bharat Bhushan said the decision to call off the agitation was taken following an assurance by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take a decision in the matter after consultation with them.

The assurance, according to him, followed a letter from UT BJP president Ravinder Raina to the Lt Governor, requesting him to reconsider the warrant of precedence issued by the J&K administration on Monday evening which placed DDC chairpersons on par with administrative secretaries or divisional commissioners, vice-chairpersons with vice-chancellors of universities and members with district magistrates.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari sought intervention of the Prime Minister and Home Minister in resolving the issue.