DDC polls: Voting brisk in Jammu, likely to pick up later in the day in Kashmir

A security official keeps vigil as voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the District Development Council election, at a polling station in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Over five per cent of the nearly seven lakh voters exercised their right to franchise during the first two hours — till 9 am — in the first-ever District Development Council elections.

Sources said the polling was brisk in Jammu, which has recorded an over 15 per cent voter turnover so far. In Kashmir, it is likely to pick up later in the day.

The enthusiasm was high among voters, especially West Pakistani refugees, who were casting their votes in the local body polls for the first time following the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, they were permitted to vote in the Lok Sabha elections, but could not in the Assembly and local body polls due to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“For the first time, I have felt I am a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Pritam Lal, 60, a West Pakistan refugee living in Akhnoor tehsil.

While 124 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray in 18 constituencies in Jammu division, there are 172 candidates, including 59 females, contesting the polls at 25 places in the Kashmir Valley.

