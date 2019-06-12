Toggle Menu
J&K: Three CRPF men, one militant killed in Anantnag shootouthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-and-kashmir-crpf-men-injured-militants-terror-attack-anantnag-live-updates-5777419/

J&K: Three CRPF men, one militant killed in Anantnag shootout

A militant was also killed in the shootout. Firing is still underway and the area has been cordoned off. Among the injured include two CRPF men, one SHO of J&K police and one girl.

CRPF camp attacked, CRPF attacked, Jammu Kashmir, pulwama encounter, pulwama, Kashmir encounter, Army, Militants, India News, Indian Express
Among the injured include two CRPF men, one SHO of J&K police and one girl. (Representational)

At least three CRPF personnel were killed in a shootout with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday. A militant was also killed in the shootout. Firing is still underway and the area has been cordoned off.

“Motor cycle-borne terrorists fired upon troops of B/116Bn and JKP who were on L/O duty at 1655 hrs in which 03 CRPF jawan attained martyrdom, 03 others injured and evacuated to Janglad Mandi Hospital. 01 militant neutralised, and the area cordoned off, re-inforcement reached. Firing on,” read a CRPF statement.

Among the injured include two CRPF men, one SHO of J&K police and one girl.

Further details awaited

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Four deaths reported in Gujarat, ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall in state
2 UP Bar Council chief shot dead inside Agra court two days after her election
3 BJP to stage two-day sit-in from June 14 against JSW land sale