J&K: Three CRPF men, one militant killed in Anantnag shootout

At least three CRPF personnel were killed in a shootout with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday. A militant was also killed in the shootout. Firing is still underway and the area has been cordoned off.

“Motor cycle-borne terrorists fired upon troops of B/116Bn and JKP who were on L/O duty at 1655 hrs in which 03 CRPF jawan attained martyrdom, 03 others injured and evacuated to Janglad Mandi Hospital. 01 militant neutralised, and the area cordoned off, re-inforcement reached. Firing on,” read a CRPF statement.

Among the injured include two CRPF men, one SHO of J&K police and one girl.

Further details awaited