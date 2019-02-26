Jammu and Kashmir: Cross-LoC bus service resumes

After the authorities suspended the weekly Karvan-e-Aman or Peace Bus from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad for a day last week, the service resumed on Monday. Officials said that 13 passengers availed of the service on Monday.

Last week, the authorities suspended the service for a day due to the “security situation” following the attack on a CRPF convoy in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, killing 40 personnel. A senior administrative official in Uri said that eight people travelled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Uri. Of the eight people, seven of them returned, one was a fresh case. From India, five people travelled to PoK; they all were returnees.