Kashmir court orders re-opening of seminary shut under UAPA: ‘Education shouldn’t suffer’

Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of the largest educational seminaries in south Kashmir, was declared as an “unlawful entity” by the government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). (File Photo)

Five months after it was declared an “unlawful entity” under the UAPA, a J&K court has ordered the re-opening of Siraj-ul-Aloom — one of the largest seminaries in south Kashmir.

The court, however, directed the formation of a committee to supervise the working of the school. The committee will have a representative from district administration, a representative of the education department, and a “reputable person” from the district as its members, the District Court, Shopian, said.

While passing an interim order in a petition filed by the seminary, District Judge Shopian Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary ordered the re-opening of the seminary.