Kashmir court orders re-opening of seminary shut under UAPA: ‘Education shouldn’t suffer’

Siraj-ul-Aloom was the first seminary to be declared unlawful in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the government took over 58 schools “affiliated” to the Falah-e-Aam Trust. Political leaders in the Valley had called the move a “vicious attack on Jammu and Kashmir's identity and dignity”.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarSep 24, 2026 08:44 PM IST
Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of the largest educational seminaries in south Kashmir, was declared as an “unlawful entity” by the government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of the largest educational seminaries in south Kashmir, was declared as an “unlawful entity” by the government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). (File Photo)
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Five months after it was declared an “unlawful entity” under the UAPA, a J&K court has ordered the re-opening of Siraj-ul-Aloom — one of the largest seminaries in south Kashmir.

The court, however, directed the formation of a committee to supervise the working of the school. The committee will have a representative from district administration, a representative of the education department, and a “reputable person” from the district as its members, the District Court, Shopian, said.

While passing an interim order in a petition filed by the seminary, District Judge Shopian Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary ordered the re-opening of the seminary.

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“It was an interim direction. The court said that the education of the students shouldn’t suffer,” Advocate S M Iqbal, representing the Siraj-ul-Aloom, said. “The court ordered the restoration of the school and its assets, including the hostel and the orchard, till the final outcome of the petition.”

A detailed order is likely to be released on Friday, Iqbal said.

Was accused of Jamaat links

Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of the largest educational seminaries in south Kashmir, was declared as an “unlawful entity” by the government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The order declaring it an unlawful entity had accused the seminary of having “covert linkages” with banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), besides allegations such as “serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities” and “radicalization”.

The ban order had said that the seminary was given an opportunity to explain its position but the objections submitted by the Institute were “misconceived, factually untenable, and devoid of legal merit”.

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Also Read | Siraj-ul-Aloom, one of Kashmir’s largest seminaries, declared ‘unlawful entity’

Siraj-ul-Aloom was the first seminary to be declared unlawful in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the government took over 58 schools “affiliated” to the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT). The political leaders in the Valley had called it a “vicious attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and dignity”.

One of the biggest seminaries of south Kashmir, Siraj-ul-Aloom ran a school that imparted both religious and modern education to the students.

Before the ban, the school that ran classes up to standard 12 was recognised by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

The school was established in 1998 after a local saint, Peer Gull Mohammad Sofi, donated six hectares of his land for it. While some of the members of the institute were affiliated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami, the school was run by a separate body under the Siraj-ul-Aloom Educational Trust.

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Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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