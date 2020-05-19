J&K issues lockdown guidelines: Liquor shops to open, weddings with less than 50 guests allowed

Students walk towards transportation home provided by the government, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo) Students walk towards transportation home provided by the government, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)

Liquor shops will be allowed to be open across Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday with the Union Territory easing restrictions as part of its new lockdown guidelines till May 31.

Apart from liquor shops, all private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes (including OPD services) will resume normal functioning including OPD services, the order said, adding the other activities including all E-commerce and courier services; all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandary and related activities; home delivery by restaurants and hotels; banks and financial services; self employed service providers like plumbers, technicians, electricians etc, will be allowed.

The canteens/eateries at bus stands, railway stations and airports have also been allowed to open in the UT, but with passes in Red districts. Similarly barbour shops, salons and parlours will also open in all the areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations of Jammu and Srinagar cities.

The government has also allowed wedding events in the UT subject to a maximum of 50 people and maintenance of social distancing norms. In Red districts, one will have to seek permission from the respective Deputy Commissioners for such function.

It also allowed participation of a maximum of 20 people in funeral and last rites related ritual subject to social distancing norms.

The UT government on Tuesday classified all the districts of Kashmir except Ganderbal and Bandipore, besides Kathua, Samba and Ramban as Red. It listed Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu as Orange, and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri as Green.

In addition to these relaxations, all the shops in market areas, bazars and market complexes will also open except for single/ multi brand malls in districts falling in Orange category. Pointing out that no passes will be needed in these districts, the order said that the shops within the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. All private offices with 50 per cent staff, besides sports activities in stadiums and sports complexes without the presence of spectators will be resumed.

The government has also allowed intra district movement of vehicles subject to a maximum of three people including driver in case of four wheelers and with no pillion ride in case of two wheelers. Cab aggregators and auto rickshaws have been allowed to ply within the district with a maximum of two passengers.

In Green districts, apart from activities allowed in Orange districts, private offices will reopen with 100 per cent staff, public passenger transport (buses/tempo travelers, cab aggregators, auto rickshaws etc) with upto 50 per cent seating capacity on intra district routes and between contiguous Green districts, besides barbour shops, salons and parlours in all areas.

It also allowed inter district movement of private vehicles between a pair of Green/Orange districts, but without crossing a Red district.

In Red districts, it decided to allow only shops selling essential items like groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakeries etc., besides private offices with only 33 per cent attendance with passes for the staff as prescribed.

The government decided to allow industrial activities in all Industrial Estates with 100 per cent work force in Green districts and 50 per cent work force in Orange and Red districts. However, these can resume with 100 per cent work force in all rural areas outside the municipal limits, while in areas falling within the municipal limits in in urban areas falling in Orange and Red districts, these activities can resume with permission with 50 per cent work force.

The government also allowed opening of all workshops, service centres and home workshops subject to a maximum of five people working at the site/inside the premises. For construction activities within the municipal limits, the order said that construction workers shall have to stay at the construction site.

