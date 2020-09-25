2 suspended for oxygen supply issues at Jammu hospital

The inquiry report noted that “there had been complete lack of coordination between the hospital administration and its mechanical engineering wing’’. (Representational/Express photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday suspended two officials involved in the supply of oxygen to Covid-19 patients at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Tejinder Singh Soodan, an executive engineer in Mechanical Engineering Department’s Hospital Division and Dr Deepak Kumar, incharge Deputy Medical Superintendent of the super specialty hospital have been suspended.

While Soodan was entrusted with proper maintenance of the oxygen regulating system in patient care areas, Kumar was responsible for managing supply of oxygen to the medical college hospital. Soodan has been attached with the office of Chief Engineer Mechanical Division, Jammu, and Dr Deepak with Director Health, Jammu.

Dr Harjeet Rai, posted as officer of special duty in the Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as incharge Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

The suspensions followed an inquiry into the allegations of shortage of oxygen in Covid-19 care areas of the Government Medical College Hospital. The inquiry was ordered on Wednesday by R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor, following allegations that two people died at the hospital due to lack of oxygen the previous day.

“This mis-management had led to poor service delivery system to the patients, particularly patients suffering from COVID-19,’’ the report said, adding that “there has been mismanagement on part of the hospital administration and officers at the helm of affairs have been dealing with the situation in a very casual and unprofessional manner, thereby putting the things in disarray and the available resources have not been put to optimal use’’.

