Jammu and Kashmir: Cop killed by militants at his Anantnag home

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot by militants at his residence in Hiller Shahabad area of Anantnag district on Sunday night, officials said.

“Terrorists fired on a policeman identified as Sgct. Manzoor Ahmad, son of Mohmmad Akram, resident of Bahi Kokernag. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” a police spokesperson said.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the police statement said.

On Saturday, three CRPF men were killed and two injured in a militant attack in Sopore in North Kashmir.

A CRPF spokesperson had said that the militants fired at a check post jointly being jointly manned by troops of CRPF’s 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The injured personnel were admitted to the Army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar.

