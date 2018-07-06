Jammu and Kashmir: Cop abducted by militants

The incident occurred on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the state. (Express Photo) The incident occurred on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the state. (Express Photo)

A CONSTABLE of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted by suspected militants on Thursday evening.

Dar, a resident of Kachdoora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, is reported to have been abducted from outside his house. While security forces have launched an operation to trace him, Shopian SSP could not be contacted.

The incident occurred on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the state at a high-level meeting attended by Governor N N Vohra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and top civil and police officials in Srinagar.

“Development and good governance remained elusive for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to take all possible measures that will bring accountability, transparency and good governance in the system,” Singh later tweeted.

“With renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre is looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes among the people of the state,” he said. He added that the dream of a developed and prosperous J&K will be realised when “there is peace and normalcy in the state”.— With PTI

