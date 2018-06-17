Jammu and Kashmir Congress: Kashmir situation alarming, urgent steps needed

A masked protester throws stone at Indian security forces during a protest after Eid prayers in Srinagar (AP Photo) A masked protester throws stone at Indian security forces during a protest after Eid prayers in Srinagar (AP Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Sunday asked the Centre to take some “urgent measures to retrieve situation in Kashmir which at present was “alarming” and “fast heading towards early 1990s”.

The party’s state president G A Mir took stock of the situation with senior party leaders in both Kashmir and Jammu regions, especially in the wake of the deterioration in the situation in Valley following unilateral ceasefire despite apprehensions and objections from certain quarters, according to a statement issued here. The Centre had to revoke its decision for a unilateral ceasefire as there were no takers of it “both within and outside and across the borders”, the party said.

Pointing out that immediate challenge is the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra, it said that tackling the situation now depends on the Centre as the state government has almost been left with no role in the given situation. It asked the Centre to feel the pulse of the people and take appropriate measures to arrest the situation from further deterioration to the navel from where it would be difficult to retrieve.

The Congress also accused the Central government of having failed to take all mainstream parties on board and evolve a national consensus on Kashmir situation even when it and other mainstream forces always extended positive cooperation and support to any Central move to restore normalcy. In the given situation, it is for the Central government to take timely steps needed in the situation and draw a roadmap to deal with the overall security situation and civil unrest failing which the onus would lie on it and the state for the ongoing situation which is worsening further with each passing day, Congress said.

