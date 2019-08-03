Cong leaders meet in Delhi, urge Centre to maintain constitutional guarantees given to J&K

Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration suspended the annual Amarnath Yatra ahead of time and ordered yatris and tourists to leave the Valley immediately, the top leadership of the Congress Friday met to discuss the situation and urged the BJP government not to take any decision “which would precipitate a deep crisis”. They asked it to “maintain” the “constitutional guarantees” given to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party said the “massive build-up of security forces, the curtailment of the Amarnath Yatra, also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourists, yatris and other civilians, are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.”

The top leadership noted that there is widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the state of J&K about “government’s intentions of abolishing Articles 35A and 370.”

The meeting, under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to discussed the unprecedented developments and the prevailing political situation in the state, party leaders said. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance minister P Chidambaram, AICC general in charge of J&K Ambika Soni and state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir were among those who attended the meeting.

Azad said concerns were expressed at the meeting over “the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government.

Mir told The Indian Express that there is a sense of panic and uncertainty in Kashmir. “People in the state feel the Centre is going to take some major decision suddenly and because of which there is heavy security deployment in interior areas, entry points are being closed and Amarnath yatris and tourists have been asked to leave immediately.”

“We have not seen such a situation in the last 30 years… where the government itself is creating panic. Parliament is in session. The people of the country have a right to know what is happening. The government should in Parliament inform the country what they are planning to do. The Army Commander and the DGP held a press conference and said there are some inputs of increase in violence by terrorists… inputs can be for a particular area or section… but they have cordoned off the entire J&K… so there is something more… the government should come clear,” he said.

The others who attended the meeting included senior Congress leader Karan Singh, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hamid Karra and former CLP leader Rigzing Zora.