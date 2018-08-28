Jammu and Kashmir: Clashes in Valley amid reports of fresh plea against Article 35-A

A protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Several people were reported injured as stone-throwing protesters clashed with police and paramilitary personnel in different parts of Kashmir Valley following a report on Saturday morning that a fresh petition challenging Article 35-A is coming up for hearing in Supreme Court later in the day.

Soon as the news spread, shopkeepers downed their shutters in towns and villages, and youths took to the streets.

The situation calmed down after Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted that the fresh case “has nothing to do with the original case” that is pending in Supreme Court and is “listed for [August] 31st”, although the “exact date would be made public on Tuesday”. The police called for calm and dismissed the report as a “rumour”.

In Srinagar, youths took to streets in old city and Maisuma in Civil Lines. As panic gripped the city, schools were closed and students sent home. Clashes were seen at several places in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir, and stone-throwing protests and shutdowns in Sopore, north Kashmir.

