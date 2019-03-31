Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian shot by militants in Baramulla

Two months after Baramulla was declared as the first police district in the Valley that no longer had any militant, a civilian was shot dead by militants in the North Kashmir district on Saturday, police said.

Arjumand Majid Bhat, in his late 30s, was shot inside his chemist shop. “Terrorists killed a #civilian Arjumand Majid Bhat at Main Town #Baramulla. #Police has registered a #case for #investigation,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted in the evening.

Police sources said that one unidentified gunman entered the shop, which is undergoing renovation, late Saturday afternoon. “Majid was shot at multiple times by a gunman inside the shop. He died on the spot,” said a senior police officer. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a hunt was launched for the attacker.

Majid, who is survived by his wife and two children, was a resident of Khawja Bagh in Baramulla. He also worked as a coordinator in the local drug de-addiction centre. A senior health official said that Majid was declared brought dead at the district hospital. “He had bullet wounds on the head, chest and chin,” he said.

The Indian Army issued a release stating that a drug de-addiction seminar was conducted at Baramulla on Friday. According to pictures in the release, Majid delivered a lecture in the seminar. Majid had also posted the pictures of the seminar on Facebook.

A senior police officer in North Kashmir said Majid had faced militant threats earlier too.

In January, after three militants were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district, J-K Police had announced “Baramulla has become first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant as on date”.

Earlier this month, in an encounter between militants and security forces in Kalantara Payeen in Baramulla, police said two militants affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed.