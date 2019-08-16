J&K restrictions to be eased in phased manner; not a single life lost during curfew: Chief Secretary

There has been no loss of life and restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased in a gradual manner in the coming days, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on Friday. “There has not been a single loss of life or single injuries to anyone during the course of maintaining peace. We are now taking measures to ease the restrictions in a gradual manner. There will be easing of restrictions in the coming days in an orderly way,” he told reporters in Srinagar today.

This briefing by the chief secretary comes hours ahead of “informal consultations” by the United Nations Security Council in New York today.

Providing details on the relaxation of prohibitions, the official said the offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government functioned normally in the Valley on Friday while schools are scheduled to reopen next week. “The movement of public transport will be allowed in areas around schools. Government offices were fully operational today and attendance was in full high,” he said.

Twelve districts in the state were now functioning normally and that limited restrictions were in place in only five districts, he added.

Kashmir remained shut for the 12th consecutive day today even as authorities relaxed the restrictions in this summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing people to move around relatively freely for the first time since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories.

Listing out the measures taken by the government to ensure zero or minimum inconvenience to locals, Subrahmanyam said, “Steps were taken (during the curfew) to ensure there was no shortage of medical services and supplies. Pilgrims going to Haj and returning were facilitated.”

“Periodically, there were relaxations in some of these restrictions to enable them the people to come out for their daily requirements. A sufficient number of passes were issued to the media to ensure their movement. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner,” he added.