J-K: Army major, BSF head constable injured as Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC

An Army major and a BSF head constable were injured as Pakistani troops on Thursday again resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identifying the injured as Army Major Yadvendra and BSF head constable Mumtaz Ali, sources said that they were deployed in Bhimber Gali area. Both were evacuated to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Pointing out that it was the eighth incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan during the last three days and second during Thursday, sources said that troops across the LoC suddenly started firing from small arms in BG sector in the afternoon. Earlier in the morning, they resorted to small arms fire and mortar shelling in Digwar area, sources said.

The Indian army retaliated at both the places and firing from Pakistan side stopped after some time, they added.

On Wednesday also, Pakistani troops had resorted to small arms fire and mortar shelling in Poonch district’s Gulpur area and Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector. The firing from across the LOC was retaliated by the Indian army strongly and effectively.

There had been an over 2,900 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, the highest in the last 15 years. At least 61 people were killed and over 250 were injured in the ceasefire violations last year.

The Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh had on Monday visited forward posts in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review operational preparedness of the troops and the prevailing security situation. Talking to the troops, the commander had reinforced the need to be prepared for effectively meeting the emerging security challenges, besides exhorting all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.