J&K: At least four injured after militants open fire at civilians in Sopore

At least four persons, including a minor, were injured after militants opened fire on civilians in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said, “In a merciless act of terrorism. Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl (Usma Jan) at Dangerpora Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on spot and investigation in progress.”

In another incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, even as the Indian Army retaliated. Pakistan initiated firing and mortar shelling at 7:45 am on Saturday.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.