6-10 Pak soldiers, terrorists killed in counter-fire, says Army chief; Islamabad rejects claim

Hours after the Indian Army destroyed terror launch pads and Pakistan Army posts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a retaliatory attack against ceasefire violation, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said around six to ten Pakistani soldiers and as many terrorists have been killed in the action.

“Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer, but before they could attempt the infiltration it was decided that we target that terror camps across,” news agency ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

“In the retaliatory action, we have caused severe damage to terrorist infrastructure. Terrorist camps opposite Tangdhar sector have been destroyed. On the basis of reports that we have been getting, six to ten Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three camps have been destroyed. Similar number of terrorists have also been killed…” he added.

Pakistan, however, has rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted their terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian “falsehood”.

Rejecting reports, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, “Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launchpads being targeted by India along the LoC.”

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan has called upon the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) to ask India to provide information about the terror launchpads. It said Pakistan is willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose “Indian falsehood”.

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also rejected the reports saying the Indian media is “falsely claiming” targeting of alleged terror camps.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the firing by Indian troops that it said killed five civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors.

(With PTI inputs)

