J&K: Day after ceasefire ended, civilian killed, several injured in Army firing

The firing by the security forces came a day after the Union government ended the month-long ceasefire across the state in the wake of Ramzan. (Express photo/Representational) The firing by the security forces came a day after the Union government ended the month-long ceasefire across the state in the wake of Ramzan. (Express photo/Representational)

One person was killed and several others were injured after the Army opened fire on a group of protesters at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The firing by the security forces came a day after the Union government ended the month-long ceasefire across the state in the wake of Ramzan.

According to IANS, the forces opened fire after the protesters, who were pelting stones at the Army personnel, refused to disperse. Sources said one of the injured, who was later identified as Aijaz Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries while seven others are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Tension has gripped the area as news about the civilian’s death spread.

On Sunday, one person was killed when he was fired at by unidentified gunmen in the district. Police said unidentified gunmen fired at and critically injured Iqbal Ahmad Kawa in Kelam village of Kulgam. Kawa was rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd