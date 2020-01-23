Daily briefing: How MBS hacked Bezos; RBI adds NPR to KYC papers in TN; and more

Top news on Thursday morning. Top news on Thursday morning.

Residents of two Valley villages: Army takes our cars at night, no idea why

In at least two villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian, residents say it has become a regular practice for the Army to call owners of commercial and private vehicles, and use their vehicles at night — for free. Residents have no idea why and for what purpose are the vehicles used. The Army denies the charge, saying “no civilian is being forced to provide his vehicle”. It added, “If at all, any civil vehicle is hired or used, remuneration is given as per policy. The allegations are baseless.”

Muzaffarnagar: FIR shows arrests on spot but weapons seized 18 hrs later, 500 metres from thana

In Muzaffarnagar on December 20 last year, the Uttar Pradesh police said, protesters “armed with weapons” indulged in rioting and arson in protests against the new citizenship law. In the FIR, police named 107 people, charging all of them with attempt to murder. However, it had one glaring discrepancy: it made no mention of when and where the weapons were seized by the police and what type these were. Now, court records show the weapons were seized 18 hours after the incident and at a place barely “500 m from the Civil Line police station.”

Explained: How MBS hacked Bezos

A malicious file attached to an encrypted video message sent on WhatsApp is believed to have been used in hacking Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’s iPhone in May 2018. The sender of the message: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman (MBS). A United Nations report has concluded the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group was “most likely” used in the hacking. Here’s our explainer on what exactly happened.

Opinion: A poet of many worlds

What recent debates do not recognise is that poets cross national boundaries. That’s poetic freedom. What the current noise seems to ignore is that Faiz, who began his career as a lecturer in Amritsar in 1935, could travel many different worlds through his popular poetry and draw upon many rich traditions across religions. To reduce Faiz to a single frame or identity is to kill and crush his universal language of love, hope and human pathos. In all these forms, Faiz appears more inclusive and open-minded than any other writer of his generation, writes Nonica Datta.

Panic withdrawal in TN village after RBI adds NPR to KYC papers

A recent decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to include the National Population Register (NPR) letter as a valid document for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification to open bank accounts has triggered panic in a village near Thoothukkudi in Tamil Nadu. The official said over Rs 1 crore was withdrawn by customers by Monday evening and the situation normalised by only on Tuesday after community leaders spread awareness.

China’s Lunar New Year nightmare: 3 billion trips and a virus

The deadly coronavirus could not have broken out at a worse time. This week marks the peak of the biggest human migration in the world, as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for Lunar New Year festivities, reports Bloomberg. China took drastic measures Thursday to stop the spread of the virus as the death toll rose to 17, with nearly 600 infected.

Chanting azadi act of treason, will take strict action, warns Adityanath

Calling the chanting of ‘azadi’ slogan by anti-CAA protesters “deshdroh (treason)”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government will take “very strict action” against those raising it. Criticising the ongoing protests further, he said it is “shameful” that men sit in the comfort of their homes and send women and children out on the streets to agitate.

Behind Bagga rap: Engineering student who penned song after Deepika’s JNU visit

A third-year engineering student is behind the campaign song of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate. Shashank Dixit, an engineering students from Lucknow, wrote his first song in support of the 2019 Balakot airstrike, while his second, ‘Yaddasht’, was a pro-CAA rap written after actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU. His new song, ‘Bagga Bagga Har Jagah’, describes the BJP leader as a “Sardar who wages war on traitors”.

