Jammu and Kashmir borders sealed, extra funds released to battle COVID-19

Several cities in India have gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Express) Several cities in India have gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Express)

On Day 1 of its lockdown Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government sealed its borders with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on one hand and with the UT of Ladakh on the other, besides restricting inter-district movement of vehicles “as per requirement”.

“Essential service vehicles to ply normally,” tweeted UT Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal, who also happens to be the Principal Secretary, Planning, Monitoring and Development Department. The movement of vehicles along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the UT will be regulated, he added.

This follows a high-level meeting chaired by UT’s Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. On Sunday, the UT administration had directed all district magistrates to impose restrictions within their respective districts till March 31.

The government has ordered release of Rs 40 crore to all Deputy Commissioners to support their coronavirus mitigation efforts. The Jal Shakti (PHE) Department gets Rs 1 crore to augment drinking water supply in the UT. A sum of Rs 50 lakh each has been provided to both the Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations to augment their sanitation efforts.

Other municipal committees in Jammu and Kashmir will also get additional funds, according to an official statement.

The Chief Secretary took serious note of reports of some travelers skipping screening and self-declaration at arrival points, or giving false information regarding their travel history. He directed strict checking at entry points of Qazigund and Lower Munda, besides other entry points, airports and bus stands. Action should be initiated against those putting others at risk, he added.

It was also decided in the meeting to issue advance ration for two months (April-May) to all eligible consumers, besides one-month ration for midday meals to the parents of all eligible children. The Chief Secretary also directed that all treasuries in the UT shall remain open to facilitate drawal of bills in view of the closure of financial year.

Meanwhile, police have laid concertina wire on various roads to stop motorists and two-wheeler drivers who came out of their houses despite the lockdown. However, the number of such people was not much.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd