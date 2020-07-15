J&K: Local BJP leader Mehraj Din Mallah allegedly kidnapped, police launch manhunt 

Heightened security in Bandipora district, a day after three BJP leaders were killed by militant. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Heightened security in Bandipora district, a day after three BJP leaders were killed by militant. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday launched a manhunt to trace BJP worker Mehraj Din Mallah, who was allegedly kidnapped in North Kashmir’s Watergam. Mallah, the vice-president of the municipal committee (MC) in Watergam, was allegedly abducted by unknown persons earlier this morning.

The BJP spokesperson in Srinagar said Mallah was affiliated with the party’s youth wing and had not applied for security.

The Sopore Police confirmed they were trying to track down his whereabouts.

The incident comes a week after BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and father were shot dead by militants in Bandipora district.

