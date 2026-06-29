Outsourcing govt jobs is latest political flashpoint in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah with his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani (to his immediate left). (Photo: Nasir Aslam Wani/ Facebook)

After the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) accused it of carrying out “backdoor appointments” by “outsourcing” 25,000 jobs, the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government has hit back, rejecting the allegation and accusing the Opposition party of “spreading misinformation”.

Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Agriculture Minister Javid Dar addressed a press conference on Sunday morning on the issue.

“Many misconceptions have been spread regarding our government’s employment policy,” Wani said, adding, “It is our duty to clear these misunderstandings because it is our responsibility to ensure that the public receives the correct information.”

While rejecting the allegations, Wani said the outsourcing of jobs was a legacy of the PDP-BJP government between 2015 and 2018. “Just as they left us with the consequences of the abrogation of Article 370, the loss of statehood, and the division of the erstwhile state…, they also left behind this outsourcing system,” he said.