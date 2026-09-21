‘Gundagardi nahi chalegi’: Noisy scenes mar first day of autumn session of J&K Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protest to interrupt Question Hour on the first day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began with ruckus inside the house as BJP members raised slogans in protest against the Omar Abdullah government over various issues. The Treasury benches responded to the Opposition protest by raising the issue of restoration of statehood.

As the noise continued, the House was adjourned for the day at 11 am.

As the session began on Monday, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather read through obituary references for former members of the House who have passed on since the Budget session, including former minister Mustafa Kamal.

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Just as he concluded, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, raised slogans against the government. Some also descended into the Well of the house.