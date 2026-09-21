‘Gundagardi nahi chalegi’: Noisy scenes mar first day of autumn session of J&K Assembly

3 min readSrinagarSep 21, 2026 03:36 PM IST
The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began with ruckus inside the house as BJP members raised slogans in protest against the Omar Abdullah government over various issues. The Treasury benches responded to the Opposition protest by raising the issue of restoration of statehood.
As the noise continued, the House was adjourned for the day at 11 am.
As the session began on Monday, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather read through obituary references for former members of the House who have passed on since the Budget session, including former minister Mustafa Kamal.
Just as he concluded, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, raised slogans against the government. Some also descended into the Well of the house.
CPIM leader M Y Tarigami rose from his seat in the Treasury benches to counter the BJP and said, “Another slogan should be raised here, which is that despite two years of an elected government having taken over, statehood has not been restored.”
Congress and National Conference (NC) legislators then responded by raising slogans against the BJP.
The protests went on despite the Speaker requesting that the question hour be allowed to continue and warning the BJP of action against its members. “Gundagardi nahi chalegi (Hooliganism will not be allowed),” he told the protesting members.
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Some members of the legislature, though, managed to take up their questions despite the pandemonium. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary also addressed the Opposition, stating that the government was ready to address all questions, “but they should ask one by one”. He said, “We are prepared to respond to all issues. It seems that they (the Opposition) are not interested in public welfare.”
‘Every section feeling betrayed’
Outside the Assembly, LoP Sharma said, “Omar Abdullah made lofty promises to the people. Despite two years of this government being in power, the chief minister only repeats how he doesn’t have power and the government cannot function. This government has not provided basic amenities in two years, corruption is rampant, daily wagers are on the streets and every section (of the society) is feeling betrayed.”
The LoP also lashed out at the government for outsourcing of government jobs, stating that it needs to be done with greater transparency. “It is our responsibility as the principal Opposition party to hold the government accountable in the Assembly. The government of India is committed to restoring statehood. If the response to every query and every issue is statehood, then dissolve this (the current) set-up,” Sharma said.