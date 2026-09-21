‘Gundagardi nahi chalegi’: Noisy scenes mar first day of autumn session of J&K Assembly

As Opposition members shouted slogans in protest against the Omar Abdullah government, Treasury benches responded by raising the issue of restoration of statehood. House was adjourned amid the pandemonium

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarSep 21, 2026 03:36 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protest to interrupt Question Hour on the first day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protest to interrupt Question Hour on the first day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began with ruckus inside the house as BJP members raised slogans in protest against the Omar Abdullah government over various issues. The Treasury benches responded to the Opposition protest by raising the issue of restoration of statehood.

As the noise continued, the House was adjourned for the day at 11 am.

As the session began on Monday, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather read through obituary references for former members of the House who have passed on since the Budget session, including former minister Mustafa Kamal.

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Just as he concluded, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, raised slogans against the government. Some also descended into the Well of the house.

CPIM leader M Y Tarigami rose from his seat in the Treasury benches to counter the BJP and said, “Another slogan should be raised here, which is that despite two years of an elected government having taken over, statehood has not been restored.”

Congress and National Conference (NC) legislators then responded by raising slogans against the BJP.

The protests went on despite the Speaker requesting that the question hour be allowed to continue and warning the BJP of action against its members. “Gundagardi nahi chalegi (Hooliganism will not be allowed),” he told the protesting members.

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Some members of the legislature, though, managed to take up their questions despite the pandemonium. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary also addressed the Opposition, stating that the government was ready to address all questions, “but they should ask one by one”. He said, “We are prepared to respond to all issues. It seems that they (the Opposition) are not interested in public welfare.”

‘Every section feeling betrayed’

Outside the Assembly, LoP Sharma said, “Omar Abdullah made lofty promises to the people. Despite two years of this government being in power, the chief minister only repeats how he doesn’t have power and the government cannot function. This government has not provided basic amenities in two years, corruption is rampant, daily wagers are on the streets and every section (of the society) is feeling betrayed.”

The LoP also lashed out at the government for outsourcing of government jobs, stating that it needs to be done with greater transparency. “It is our responsibility as the principal Opposition party to hold the government accountable in the Assembly. The government of India is committed to restoring statehood. If the response to every query and every issue is statehood, then dissolve this (the current) set-up,” Sharma said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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