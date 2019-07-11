Jammu and Kashmir: Asiya Andrabi’s residence attached by NIA officials

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the residential house of separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar.

She becomes the first separatist leader in the Valley whose property has been attached by the NIA. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had attached the residence belonging to the family of separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with a militancy funding and money laundering case.

The house was registered in the name of Shah’s wife and daughters.

“Today, on 10.07.2019, NIA has attached a house belonging to Asiya Andrabi…,” the agency stated in an official release. “The approval for attachment of the property was granted by DGP, J&K, as required under the law.”

While Andrabi lived in the double-storey house, located in Soura, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, it is registered in the name of her late mother-in-law, Mehmooda Begum. Andrabi is in jail since her arrest by the NIA last year; her husband, Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, alias Mohammad Qasim, is serving life imprisonment.

The NIA said that the attachment of house of Andrabi, chief of the women’s separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), was “done in connection with crime number RC-17/2018/NIA-DLI”.

The agency stated that Andrabi was chargesheeted in the case on November 14, 2018, along with two other accused persons – Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen – and “all three accused are in judicial custody presently”.

The attachment order was issued by Vikas Katheria, Superintendent of Police, NIA, who is chief investigating officer in the alleged money laundering case.

“I…have reasons to believe that property specified in the schedule noted hereunder represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities of proscribed terrorist organisation ‘Dukhataran-e-Millat,” according to the attachment order, posted on the gate of Andrabi’s residence by the NIA.

The agency stated that following attachment, the property “can’t be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with in any manner without the express permission of the officer making the order”.