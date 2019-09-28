Bench headed by Justice Ramana to hear pleas against Centre’s decision on J&K

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, will likely hear from Tuesday, October 1, a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the amendment to Article 370 revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and the decision to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

A bench, headed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 28 referred the pleas to the five-judge bench for hearing in October.

Subsequently, the CJI is learnt to have constituted the bench headed by Justice Ramana to hear the matter.

On August 28, the court had issued a notice to the Centre, rejecting its request not to issue the notice “as it may have cross-border repercussions”.

Multiple petitions have been filed in the matter, including National Conference MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone, from Baramulla and Hasnain Masoodi from Anantnag.

Radha Kumar, who was a former member of the Home Ministry’s Group of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir, Hindal Haidar Tyabji,a former Chief Secretary of J&K, retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, retired Major General Ashok Kumar Mehta who has held postings in Uri Sector and fought in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan war, Amitabha Pande, a former Secretary of the Inter-State Council of the Government of India and former Union Home Secretary G K Pillai too have filed a petition.