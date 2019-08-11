After Rahul Gandhi’s claims of ‘people dying’, J&K Police says situation peaceful

Refuting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of “deteriorating” law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar police said the situation in the Valley remained peaceful and that no untoward incident was reported in recent days.

Taking to Twitter, Srinagar Police said, “Situation in the Valley has remained normal today. No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily.”

Situation in Valley has remained normal today . No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily.@JmuKmrPolice @ani_digital — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 10, 2019

Speaking on similar lines, Jammu and Kashmir Police said no untoward incident was reported in the area in last one week. “There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told PTI.

Besides this, the government also issued a statement, saying the DGP and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam requested people not to believe fabricated and motivated news regarding incidents of firing in the Valley.

The statement said no firing incident has taken place in Kashmir in the past six days and the situation is calm and people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation.

Earlier this week, the Centre had revoked the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into union territories.

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC headquarters, Rahul on Saturday urged Prime Minister to assuage the concerns in a transparent manner.

“I was called by the Working Committee just now because between the work they were doing to choose the next Congress president some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong. There are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. So we stopped our deliberations on the Congress president issue and we had a presentation on what was going in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told reporters.

“It is very very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent exactly what is happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We are extremely concerned about reports that are coming and the Government needs to assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be transparent,” he added.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

“There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as “fabricated and incorrect”.

Top Army commanders reviewed the situation in the state and along the borders with Pakistan. Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu arrived in the Valley, visited formations and units in north Kashmir, and was briefed by commanders on ground on the operational preparedness and measures taken to meet security challenges. Lt Gen Anbu interacted with troops and emphasised the need to maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) to eliminate any infiltration bid.