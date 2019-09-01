Congress should be ‘ashamed’ that Pakistan is using Rahul’s remarks on Kashmir: Amit Shah

Congress should be “ashamed” that its leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement against the abrogation of Article 370 was used by Pakistan in its petition to the UN, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged on Sunday.

Taking a swipe at the former Congress chief, Shah said some people continue to oppose the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status to Kashmir despite several supporting the government.

“Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi make are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India,” he said at Silvassa.

The Union minister also said that the revocation of the special status is the “final nail in the coffin of terrorism” and will pave the way for development in the state. It has fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, he added.

Gandhi had earlier issued a statement on reports of violence and “people dying” in Kashmir and Pakistan had used this remark in its petition against India.

Last week, Pakistani Minister Shireen M Mazari posted on Twitter the letter that, she said, was addressed to “18 Un Special Procedures mandate-holders”. In this context, the letter claimed: “These, and other, acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the Leader of the Congress Party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, who has noted ‘people dying’ in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events ‘going very wrong there’.”

However, a day later, Gandhi cleared his stance and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India.

“I disagree with this Govt on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)