Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict in world, asks Chidambaram on Kashmir decision

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took potshots at the Narendra Modi-led government over its slew of decisions on Jammu and Kashmir and wondered if “muscular nationalism” held any record of resolving conflict across the world.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union minister said, “Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?”

The Congress leader also referred to former civil servant Shah Faesal’s comments on the recent developments to target the Centre.

“Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government’s actions on J&K as “the biggest betrayal”,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

“If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 4 pm today on the government’s decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 which gave special autonomous status to Jammu-Kashmir.

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, on the other hand, is scheduled to visit Srinagar today even as Jammu and Kashmir continued to be under security lockdown. While around 400 people were rounded up on Wednesday, sources had told The Indian Express that Azad is likely to be sent back from the airport.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today refused to allow urgent hearing of a plea challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.