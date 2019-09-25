So much despair in J&K…nobody happy except some people from BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who concluded his six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said that post the dilution of Article 370 there is so much despair in the state that many people have told him they have reached a “situation of suicide”.

“In brief, I can say that the extent of despair and anguish among people in Jammu is the same like Kashmir Valley. Ruling party ke 100-200 logo ko chor kar, koi khush nahi hai (Except for 100-200 people belonging to ruling BJP, no one is happy),” Azad said while he was on to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi.

“Whether it is a small or medium businessman, kiryana traders, or transporters, they have their business dependent on Kashmir,” he said, adding that, “a number of people I met said that they have reached a situation of committing suicide.”

“Itni nirasha, aur antank itna hai, administration ka itna antank mainy duniya mein kahin nahi dekha (So much of despair among people and terror of administration, I have not seen anywhere in the world),” he said.

Pointing out that “people are scared of saying anything”, he said “woh dekhta hai kahin camera to fix nahi hai, kahin koi meri mukhbari to nahi kar raha” (one looks whether there is not any CCTV camera recording his speech, or any one spying on him). “Jammu Kashmir mein kanoon badalney ke saath, jahan ki awaz bi suppress ho gaye hai. Freedom of speech khatam ho gaye hai, freedom of expression khatam ho gaye hai,” (With the change of law in Jammu and Kashmir, the voice of people has got suppressed. The freedom of speech and expression has been taken away), he added.

If one talks of agitation even on normal things like power and water, one is asked as to which jail in the country he/she wants to be lodged, Azad said. “This means, there is nothing like Constitution in the state for past two months,” he said.

The senior Congress leader, who had been on his maiden six day tour of the state after revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, had on Tuesday said that situation in Kashmir was “very bad”. He also said that he had not been allowed to visit even 10 per cent of the places he wanted to tour in Kashmir Valley during his four day stay there.

Azad on Tuesday had met various delegations from cross sections of people, besides having a tour of Jammu city in the evening and meeting traders.

His visit had become possible after Supreme Court on September 16 allowed him to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu districts to inquire about the welfare of people. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that the Congress leader is free to interact with people during his visit to the Valley. His three earlier bids to visit Jammu and Kashmir, his home state, had failed as he was sent back from the airport by the authorities.

The Congress leader had assured the court that he was not going to his home state to hold any political rally or event. In his petition, he had also sought permission to check on the social atmosphere in the state following clampdown in the aftermath of Centre’s August 5 decision to dilute Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to travel to Valley to meet his party colleague and former MLA MY Tarigami.