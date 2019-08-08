After NSA’s interaction with Kashmiris, Ghulam Nabi Azad says ‘money can buy anyone’

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday took a swipe at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after he was seen interacting with the residents of south Kashmir , saying “you can bring anyone on your side by paying money”. Doval was in Shopian district to discuss with the locals the government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

“Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (you can bring anyone on your side by paying money),” Azad told reporters.

The remarks by the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha came a day after a video of Doval sharing food with locals on a footpath outside closed shops in Shopian district went viral on social media.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence-building measure.

“Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility,” Doval had told people in Shopian district.

Around 400 people, including three business leaders and a university professor, mainstream and separatist activists have been rounded up by police in the latest crackdown in Kashmir, officials had earlier told The Indian Express.

While Doval is all set to travel to Srinagar today, sources said he is expected to be sent back from the airport.