Pakistani terrorists tried to attack Amarnath Yatra, sniper rifle found on route: Army

Lt General K J S Dhillon Friday said that in the last three to four days, the Army has received specific reports of Pakistan terrorists plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. He added that the Army has reasons to believe that Pakistan and its Army are involved in terrorism in Kashmir, and were trying to disrupt peace in the Valley. Dhillon was addressing a joint press conference along with DGP Dilbag Singh and IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan.

Displaying pictures of a land mine bearing a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.

During searches, identities of terrorists were recovered, along with caches of arms, ammunition and explosives. “We have eliminated most of the top leadership, but the job is still in progress,” he added.

“Pakistan and the Pakistan Army is desperate to disrupt peace in Kashmir Valley. I can assure you that this will not be allowed to happen,” he said. “No one can disrupt peace in Kashmir, this is our promise.”

Speaking about infiltration bids and ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, the Lt General said the situation is under control and “very much peaceful”.

In an appeal to mothers, Dhillon stated 83 per cent of terrorists have a record of stone-pelting. “Stone pelters are tomorrow’s terrorists,” he said, adding it is likely that terrorists will be eliminated within one year of picking up weapons.

The Centre had deployed 10,000 personnel to the Valley last week to “strengthen CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order”. The deployment comprised 50 companies of the CRPF, 30 companies from the SSB and 10 companies each from the BSF and the ITBP.

Earlier today, when reports of the additional movement of troops emerged, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Indian Express that deployment was based on internal security in the state, and would be on the basis of factors such as rest and recuperation, and training.