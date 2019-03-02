J&K: Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Nagrota to review security preparedness

In the wake of continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Nagrota based White Knight headquarters to review operational preparedness of the troops.

According to a defence ministry spokesperson, he was “briefed on own calibrated and effective response to cease five violations” by Pakistani troops. The Army chief, who was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, complimented all ranks for their high morale and valour, the spokesperson said.

The Army chief’s visit to White Knight Headquarters assumes significance as it mans the Line of Control in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, which has been witnessing spurt in incidents of unprovoked shelling and fire after IAF bombing of terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Pakistani troops had on Friday night also used medium artillery to target forward Indian positions and civilian areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Three members of a family were killed and four others including an Army Major injured in intense shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch, Mendhar and Nowshera sectors on Friday night. As Indian army gave a beffiting reply to Pakistani troops, the shelling stopped around 6 am on Saturday.

However, in the evening, it restarted from across the LoC in Nowshera sector, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand. The Pakistani troops were using mortars and small weapons, he said, adding the Indian army was retaliating strongly and effectively.