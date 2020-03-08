More than 30 former Congress, PDP leaders likely to join Altaf Bukhari’s new outfit today

Bukhari, who served as the Finance Minister in the state before the PDP-BJP coalition fell apart in June 2018, represents the Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar and has also served as Education Minister in the Mufti cabinet. (Express file photo) Bukhari, who served as the Finance Minister in the state before the PDP-BJP coalition fell apart in June 2018, represents the Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar and has also served as Education Minister in the Mufti cabinet. (Express file photo)

Before the launch of his new political outfit — Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party — Altaf Bukhari, former PDP leader and minister in the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu & Kashmir, was unanimously elected as the president of the outfit. More than 30 leaders, including 23 former legislators and ministers, are expected to join the outfit from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources said.

The development signals the beginning of the “political process” in the region seven months after the Centre scrapped the special status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

“It is a very happy occasion that finally we have come up with our party known as Apni Party. It puts a lot of responsibility on us as the expectations and challenges are huge. I assure people of Jammu & Kashmir that my will is strong,” ANI quoted Altaf Bukhari as saying before the launch of his party. Bukhari, a businessman, held the education and finance portfolios in the erstwhile state’s PDP-BJP coalition government.

Ghulam Hassan Mir, former minister and chairman of Democratic Party Nationalist, former MLAs of PDP — Yawar Mir, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Ashraf Mir and former Congress MLAs — Farooq Andrabi, Irfan Naqib are some of the big names likely to join Apni Party on Sunday, sources said.

Besides politicians, the new outfit, being seen as an emerging Third Front, will also include former chief secretary and political adviser to CM, district Pradesh chiefs of political parties, Block Development Council chairpersons, Kashmiri pandits, civil society and municipal committee chairpersons.

The party will have representatives covering the length and breadth of J&K, including Gurez, Kokennag, Karnah, Jammu, Anantnag, Srinagar, Reasi, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Baramulla, Rafiabad, Rajouri, Tanmarg, Bandipora, Vijaypora.

Seeking to provide a political alternative and a new Democratic option, the key goals of the party include moving on beyond the “perpetually mourning” amendment of Article 370 and focus on politics, socio-economic development for people in a practical and rational manner, raising concerns of people at all possible forums and with all political parties, ensuring synergy between Jammu people and Kashmir people, working with the administration to implement measures for revival of political activities in J&K, including raising demands for restoring statehood and decentralisation of power in region.

Bukhari was expelled from the PDP in January 2019 following allegations that he “inspired and led dissent in the party”. Three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — continue to be detained since the scrapping of special status to J&K on August 5, while a number of other political leaders are under house arrest.

