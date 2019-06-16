Anantnag terror attack: Death toll rises to six after J&K cop succumbs to injuries at AIIMS

Four days after terrorists attacked a CRPF deployment in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was grievously injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s AIIMS on Sunday. Five CRPF personnel were killed in Wednesday’s attack.

Two motorcycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district.

Officials said the attack took place near a private school on KP Road in Anantnag at around 4.50 pm when the two militants opened fire at the personnel.

Khan, who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, sustained bullet wounds after he rushed to the spot of the attack after the initial burst of gunfire.

As soon as Khan stepped out of his bullet-proof vehicle, a barrage of bullets were fired by a terrorist, one of which hit his liver and duodenum, police said. On Sunday, Khan’s health deteriorated and he was shifted to AIIMS in the afternoon, PTI quoted officials as saying.

A day after the attack, Congress urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Very sorry to hear about the attack on the CRPF personnel in Anantnag today. I unreservedly condemn this attack & pray for the souls of the departed. May the injured make a speedy & complete recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

The terror attack in Anantnag comes months after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama, which prompted the Balakot airstrikes.