Jammu-Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans killed, one injured in militant attack in Anantnag

At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured after some “vehicle-borne militants” attacked the forces’ camp at Achabal town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. One civilian was also injured in the attack.
Militants had opened fire at a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district. The two jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, according to PTI.
Another CRPF soldier succumbs to injuries at Achabal. – @IndianExpress
— Naveed Iqbal (@NaveedIqbal) July 13, 2018
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the militants. An FIR has been registered into the incident and the Investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
