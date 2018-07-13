Jammu-Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans killed, one injured in militant attack in Anantnag

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the militants. (ANI photo) The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the militants. (ANI photo)

At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured after some “vehicle-borne militants” attacked the forces’ camp at Achabal town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. One civilian was also injured in the attack.

Militants had opened fire at a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district. The two jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, according to PTI.

Another CRPF soldier succumbs to injuries at Achabal. – @IndianExpress — Naveed Iqbal (@NaveedIqbal) July 13, 2018

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the militants. An FIR has been registered into the incident and the Investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

