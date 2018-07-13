Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
Jammu-Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans killed, one injured in militant attack in Anantnag

Jammu-Kashmir: A CRPF camp was sttacked by some "vehicle borne militants" in Achabal, South Kashmir. An FIR has been registered into the incident and the Investigation is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 12:37:30 pm
At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured after some “vehicle-borne militants” attacked the forces’ camp at Achabal town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. One civilian was also injured in the attack.

Militants had opened fire at a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district. The two jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, according to PTI.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the militants. An FIR has been registered into the incident and the Investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

