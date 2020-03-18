Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah meets industry representatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with Jammu and Kashmir’s newly-formed political outfit Apni Party, Shah on Tuesday held an extensive discussion with representatives of various sectors of the erstwhile state’s industry.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, were also present at the meeting.

Sources in the MHA said the meeting was attended by representatives from different sectors of J&K.

The government is keen on kick-starting economic activity in the Union Territory (UT), which has been stymied since a lockdown in the erstwhile state that was put into place of August 5, 2019, officials said.

Officials said Shah told the delegation that soon, an attractive industrial policy will be announced for rapid economic development in the UT.

“He said, for the last 70 years, J&K attracted Rs 13,000 crore in investment and expressed the hope that by 2024, three times more investment will flow into the region as there is a huge potential for the same and investors are also willing to come forward. This will also solve the problem of unemployment, he added,” the MHA said in a statement.

