Internet in Valley: Full list of websites that are now accessible in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday placed over 150 websites under the “whitelist” category, which effectively means that people can now access the websites.

Divided into 10 sections, the list of websites has names of four email services, including Gmail and Outlook, 15 banking websites, including RBI, J&K Bank, PayPal and Western Union, three employment websites, 38 educational websites, including that of five J&K-based universities and Wikipedia.

The list also has websites related to automobiles and travelling. The Incredible India website and the site for the Amarnath Shrine Board are among the 20 travel websites that the people can access. However, the administration has not given access to any kind of social media websites like Facebook or WhatsApp, and news websites.

After more than five months of shutdown, voice and SMS facilities were restored on all prepaid mobiles on Saturday across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The administration also allowed 2G Internet connectivity to white-listed sites across all ten districts of Jammu province and two revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir. Telecom service providers have also been directed to comply with these directions immediately after ensuring fulfilment of the necessary formalities.

Here are the list of websites that the J-K administration has made accessible:

https://www.google.com › gmail

https://in.mail.yahoo.com

https://mail.rediff.com

https://outlook.live.com

http://www.paypal.com

http://www.moneycontrol.com

http://www.policybazaar.com

http://www.westernunion.com

http://www.paisabazaar.com

http://www.bankbazaar.com

http://www.rbi.org.in

https://www.Hdfc.com

https://www.Jkbankonline.com

https://www.onlinesbi.com

https://www.icicibank.com

https://www.axisbank.com

https://www.pnbindia.in

https://www.hdfcsec.com

https://www.icicidirect.com

http://www.unacademy.com

http://www.byjus.com

http://www.indiaresults.com

http://www.gktoday.in

http://www.wikipedia.org

http://www.udemy.com

http://www.github.com

http://www.stackoverflow.com

http://www.sciencedirect.com

http://www.nature.com

http://www.elsevier.com

http://www.springer.com

http://www.damsdelhi.com

http://www.pathfinderacademy.in

http://www.britannica.com

http://www.mciindia.org

http://www.indiankanoon.org

http://www.madeeasy.in

http://www.aakash.ac.in

http://www.resonance.ac.in

http://www.cukashmir.ac.in

http://kashmiruniversity.net

https://www.iustlive.com

http://skuastkashmir.ac.in

http://jammuuniversity.in

http://jkpsc.nic.in

http://jkssb.nic.in

http://www.islamicuniversity.edu.in

http://www.ssmengg.edu.in

http://www.burnhallschool.ac.in

http://www.dpssrinagar.com

http://www.gdgoenkasrinagar.com

http://www.pchssrinagar.com

http://www.foundationworldschool.com

http://www.nitsri.ac.in

http://www.ignou.ac.in

http://www.siu.edu.in

http://www.lpu.in

http://www.jagranjosh.com

http://www.sail.co.in

https://www.naukri.com

http://www.cricbuzz.com

http://www.espn.in

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Zee5

Hotstar

Voot

Sony Liv

Airtel TV

https://tatasky.com

https://www.dishtv.in

http://www.jkpolice.gov.in

http://www.passportindia.gov.in

http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

http://www.services.GST.GOV.IN

Gov.in

Nic.in

Ac.in

https://uidai.gov.in

https://enps.nsdl.com

http://www.skims.ac.in

http://www.shifamedcenter.com

http://www.lalpathlabs.com

http://www.gmcs.edu.in

http://www.easemytrip.com

http://www.cleartrip.com

http://www.trivago.com

http://www.hajcommitee.gov.in

www.redbus.in

http://www.incredibleindia.org

http://www.oyorooms.com

http://www.jktourism.org

http://www.iismgulmarg.in

http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com

http://www.pawanhans.co.in

http://www.flightstats.com

http://www.ixigo.com

http://www.trivago.in

https://www.yatra.com

https://www.irctc.co.in

https://www.makemytrip.com

https://www.Goibibo.com

http://www.airindia.com

https://www.cleartrip.com

www.olx.in

http://www.zomato.com

www.justdial.com

http://www.firstflight.net

http://www.dtdc.in

http://www.bluedart.com

http://www.fedex.com

http://www.gati.com

http://www.jio.com

http://www.airtel.in

http://www.vodafone.in

http://www.freecharge.in

http://www.sulekha.com

www.magicbricks.com

www.99acres.com

http://www.indiamart.com

http://www.gaadiwaadi.com

www.cardekho.com

www.quikr.com

http://www.jkhandicrafts.com

http://www.bsnl.co.in

http://www.myhpgas.in

http://www.bharatpetroleum.com

http://www.indane.co.in

http://www.ebharatgas.com

http://www.pharmeasy.in

https://www.airtel.in

https://www.paytmbank.com

https://www.bhimupi.org.in

https://billsahuliyat.jkpdd.net

http://jakemp.nic.in

JIO chat

https://www.amazon.in

https://www.flipkart.com

https://www.myntra.com

https://earth.google.com

http://www.jabong.com/

https://www.netmeds.com

https://www.healthkart.com

http://www.tbmes.org

http://www.jkpdd.gov.in

http://www.jkpwdrb.nic.in

http://www.accuweather.com

http://www.office.com

www.apple.com

http://www.marutisuzuki.com/MarutiSuzuki/Car?

https://www.tata.com

https://www.suzukimotorcycle.co.in

https://www.hyundai.com

