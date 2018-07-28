J&K: Policeman abducted likely by militants, third case in a month

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid said that they are verifying the information. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid said that they are verifying the information. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Nearly a week after a Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police constable was abducted and killed by militants, another police official was abducted likely by militants from Chan Kitar area of Tral in Pulwama district on Saturday.

Shakeel Ahmad was posted at Awantipore. His family members informed the police that he was visiting a relative and had gone missing from Pulwama. An investigation has been launched in the matter.

A week earlier, Constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his home at Mutalhama village in Kulgam. He was undergoing training at Kathua and was at home on leave. Police said that Shah was kidnapped on the intervening night of July 20-21 by suspected militants, after they barged into his house. He was allegedly taken to an unknown place before being killed. He had joined the force in 2016, and after completing his basic training, he was posted to Pulwama.

Earlier, on July 6, constable Javaid Ahmad Dar, also at home on leave, was abducted from Vehil in Shopian. His body was found near a stream by local residents in Pariwan, Kulgam the next day. Dar was posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra.

(More details awaited)

