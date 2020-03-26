Despite demand for 4G, J&K administration continues restriction on mobile data speed

Since March 4, 2G mobile services with no restriction on websites have been allowed in J&K. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Since March 4, 2G mobile services with no restriction on websites have been allowed in J&K. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Despite demands for restoring high speed internet from politicians as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the UT administration on Thursday continued restrictions on mobile data speeds.

The administration, following a review, issued an order stating that internet speeds will be restricted to 2G for mobile and for fixed line connectivity, “internet connectivity, with mac binding shall be available”. Follow Coronavirus India lates updates

As in the March 17 order, Thursday’s directive from the Home Department cites considerations of the “security of the state and maintaining public order” and the reports of the law enforcement agencies and reports of law enforcement agencies “particularly with regard to speed related restrictions.”

The decision will be reviewed on April 3.

Since March 4, 2G mobile services with no restriction on websites have been allowed in J&K. Prior to this, only access to only whitelisted sites was allowed.

So far, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases.

