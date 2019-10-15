J&K: 27-year-old woman killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Poonch

A 27-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

Sources said she was cooking in the kitchen when a Pakistani shell landed nearby, killing her on the spot. However, her son, who was nearby, escaped unhurt.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors around 9.30 am, to which the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Sources said that firing from across the border stopped at 10 am initially. After a lull of nearly an hour, it restarted and continued till 5 pm, with Pakistani troops targeting civilian areas.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhtar, a resident of Noonabandi in Shahpur sector.

It is not the first time that Pakistani troops have targeted civilian residential areas with mortar shells and small arms fire. On many occasions, they have not spared educational institutions also, forcing the Army and state police to launch operations to rescue children and shift them to safer locations.