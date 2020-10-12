scorecardresearch
Monday, October 12, 2020
Jammu: 3-time Congress MLA Mohammad Sharief Niaz passes away

Niaz was 75 and had been sick for about a month. He had been on oxygen support for the past few days.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | October 12, 2020 6:09:02 pm
Mohammad Sharief Niaz, Mohammad Sharief Niaz dead, Jammu and Kashmir congress, Congress leader dead, indian expressNiaz had also been a member of the erstwhile State Legislative Council for a couple of years.

Former minister and three-time Congress MLA Mohammad Sharief Niaz died on Monday morning after a brief illness, at Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital.

Niaz was 75 and had been sick for about a month. He had been on oxygen support system for the past few days, UT Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

A humble politician who commanded respect among people and party workers, Niaz had also been a member of the erstwhile State Legislative Council for a couple of years. After his election as MLA in 1987, he was minister of State in the NC-Congress government. He was also power minister in the PDP-Congress government from 2002-05.

He had resigned from the Legislative Assembly in 2006, vacating the seat for the then Chief Minister and his cousin Ghulam Nabi Azad. He was later inducted into the State Legislative Council. Three years later, he was again elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2009 after the seat was vacated by Azad.

The entire rank and file of Congress condoled the demise of Niaz. JKPCC President G A Mir and other senior leaders expressed shock and grief at his passing.

